Under 100 hospitalized in Utah with COVID; 4 deaths reported Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Just under 100 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah on Tuesday as the state begins to wind down its response to the coronavirus.
The Utah Department of Health announced 98 hospitalizations, one recent death and 98 new cases.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 113 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.1%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.7%.
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 2.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people."
Five deaths were reported Tuesday, but four occurred before Feb. 28. Utah's COVID-19 death toll is now 4,711.
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death