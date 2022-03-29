Under 100 hospitalized in Utah with COVID; 4 deaths reported Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Just under 100 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah on Tuesday as the state begins to wind down its response to the coronavirus.

The Utah Department of Health announced 98 hospitalizations, one recent death and 98 new cases.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 113 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.1%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.7%.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 2.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people."

Five deaths were reported Tuesday, but four occurred before Feb. 28. Utah's COVID-19 death toll is now 4,711.