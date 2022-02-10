Under 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Utah; 13 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,935 new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with an additional 13 deaths in the state, although one occurred before Jan. 10.

There are currently 650 people in Utah hospitalized with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,956 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 33.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 19.5%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 319 of them, including 155 cases in children ages 5-10, 67 cases in children ages 11-13, and 97 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 13 additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,250: