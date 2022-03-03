Watch
Under 300 hospitalized for COVID in Utah; 6 new deaths

Posted at 1:09 PM, Mar 03, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Another sign the pandemic is easing in Utah came Thursday when health officials announced just 299 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the first time the number has dipped below 300 in weeks.

The state reported 396 cases and six new deaths, one of which occurred before Feb. 3.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 367 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.6%.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people."

With six additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,442:

  • Male, between 65-84, Sale Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
