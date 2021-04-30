University of Utah, partners develop 'less than five-minute' COVID antibody test

SALT LAKE CITY — In an announcement that could have a wide-ranging impact across the world, the University of Utah and its partners announced it is developing an ultra-fast COVID-19 antibody test.

The new NanoSpot.AI could be used to quickly detect whether an individual who is looking to travel has immunity against COVID-19. It would also be less expensive to manufacture than other tests.

University of Utah

According to the university, the test takes less than five minutes to administer. Using a blood sample collected through a finger prick, results would be sent directly to the mobile phone of the individual being tested.

“Based on what we know so far, we believe NanoSpot.AI checks all the boxes,” said Hans Haecker, MD, PhD. with the UofU Pathology Department of Microbiology and Immunology. “Because it is simple, fast, and very affordable, it can be done anywhere without specialized equipment, creating the potential for us to have an impact on human health around the world.”

According to Haecker, the test can be adapted to test for antibodies to current variants and those that may emerge.

The university will develop the new test along with ARUP Laboratories and Techcyte Inc.