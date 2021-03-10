Menu

UTA to offer free rides to COVID-19 vaccination centers

UTA
UTA Trax
Posted at 12:04 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 15:10:47-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority (UTA) will make COVID-19 vaccinations even easier by offering free rides to and from vaccination sites starting March 10 through June 30, 2021.

Free fare is valid on all UTA modes, including TRAX, FrontRunner, S-Line, bus, Ski bus, Paratransit, UTA’s On Demand service, and PC-SLC Connect.

Riders with confirmed vaccination appointments must show their appointment confirmation as proof of fare when they board, either printed, on a mobile device or on a vaccination card.

Vaccination sites are located throughout UTA’s service area. Transit routes can be found on the UTA's app; to find the best route, simply enter the vaccination site's address.

"For UTA to be a team player and help the community get vaccinated is a win-win," said Jeff Acerson, UTA Trustee.

Paratransit riders can schedule rides by calling 801-287-7433, and should indicate the request is for a vaccination appointment.

UTA is continuing current COVID-19 safety measures, which includes disinfecting their vehicles and facilities daily, requiring face coverings, and actively promoting physical distancing.

