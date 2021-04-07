Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

UTA to require masks after statewide mandate ends Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
UTA
UTA masks.jpg
Posted at 10:02 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 12:07:20-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will keep requiring masks on its buses, trains after the statewide mask mandate is lifted this weekend.

"At UTA, we will maintain our current COVID-19 safety practices, including the requirement that face masks be worn by riders and employees," a tweet from UTA said.

RELATED: UTA offers free rides to vaccination clinics

UTA provides masks for its riders at its customer service locations in Salt Lake City, Ogden and Provo, and they can also send masks by mail.

Their other COVID-19 safety measures include daily disinfection of vehicles and facilities, active promotion of physical distancing, Plexiglas barriers separating drivers and riders and a reduction in riders who can share a vehicle in the UTA on Demand service.

RELATED: UTA announces enhanced safety measures on buses during ski season

Click here to visit UTA's coronavirus web page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707