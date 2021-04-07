UTA to require masks after statewide mandate ends Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will keep requiring masks on its buses, trains after the statewide mask mandate is lifted this weekend.

"At UTA, we will maintain our current COVID-19 safety practices, including the requirement that face masks be worn by riders and employees," a tweet from UTA said.

RELATED: UTA offers free rides to vaccination clinics

UTA provides masks for its riders at its customer service locations in Salt Lake City, Ogden and Provo, and they can also send masks by mail.

Their other COVID-19 safety measures include daily disinfection of vehicles and facilities, active promotion of physical distancing, Plexiglas barriers separating drivers and riders and a reduction in riders who can share a vehicle in the UTA on Demand service.

RELATED: UTA announces enhanced safety measures on buses during ski season

Click here to visit UTA's coronavirus web page.