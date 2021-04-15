Utah among least safe states during pandemic, study finds

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is the sixth-least safe state during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study by WalletHub found.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia with one another by examining five key areas.

According to a report on the study, researchers considered the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

A news release from WalletHub lists the top 10 safest and least safe states:

Safest

1. New Hampshire

2. Hawaii

3. Alaska

4. Kansas

5. Vermont

6. Rhode Island

7. Maine

8. Massachusetts

9. Oregon

10. Washington

Least Safe

42. Nebraska

43. Delaware

44. Louisiana

45. Nevada

46. Utah

47. New York

48. West Virginia

49. New Jersey

50. Michigan

51. Georgia

