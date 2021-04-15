Utah among least safe states during pandemic, study finds

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is the sixth-least safe state during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study by WalletHub found.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia with one another by examining five key areas.
According to a report on the study, researchers considered the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
A news release from WalletHub lists the top 10 safest and least safe states:
Safest
1. New Hampshire
2. Hawaii
3. Alaska
4. Kansas
5. Vermont
6. Rhode Island
7. Maine
8. Massachusetts
9. Oregon
10. Washington
Least Safe
42. Nebraska
43. Delaware
44. Louisiana
45. Nevada
46. Utah
47. New York
48. West Virginia
49. New Jersey
50. Michigan
51. Georgia
