Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah among least safe states during pandemic, study finds

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2020, file photo, people gather during a "Trash Your Mask Protest" rally hosted by the Utah Business Revival at the Utah State Capitol in Salt lake City. Psychology experts offer several suggestions for talking to friends and family who believe conspiracy theories about COVID-19. Instead of lecturing or mocking, listen and ask them why they believe what they believe. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Virus Outbreak Conspiracy Theories Glance
Posted at 6:33 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 08:44:36-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is the sixth-least safe state during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study by WalletHub found.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia with one another by examining five key areas.

RELATED: Blood type and COVID-19 risk not linked, Intermountain Healthcare researchers find

According to a report on the study, researchers considered the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

A news release from WalletHub lists the top 10 safest and least safe states:

Safest
1. New Hampshire
2. Hawaii
3. Alaska
4. Kansas
5. Vermont
6. Rhode Island
7. Maine
8. Massachusetts
9. Oregon
10. Washington

RELATED: Utah's most common COVID-19 variants: California, then U.K.

Least Safe
42. Nebraska
43. Delaware
44. Louisiana
45. Nevada
46. Utah
47. New York
48. West Virginia
49. New Jersey
50. Michigan
51. Georgia

RELATED: Utah may be a few weeks away from lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707