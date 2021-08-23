Utah Catholic elementary, middle schools to require masks

SALT LAKE CITY — All students enrolled at Utah Catholic elementary and middle schools will be required to wear masks, the superintendent of the schools announced Monday.

READ: Legislation threatened over SLC mayor's K-12 mask mandate

While Superintendent Mark Longe said wearing masks will only be encouraged at Utah's three Catholic high schools, Judge Memorial High School in Salt Lake City is mandating masks be worn by all students, faculty and staff. Principals at the other high schools have the discretion to order masks at events and activities.

The Diocese says 90% of students and staff at the high schools have been vaccinated.

WATCH: Utah couple denied cruise ship boarding despite negative COVID-19 tests, vaccination

Longe said the elementary and middle schools are following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and local health department guidance. Because the majority of students at those schools are not able to be vaccinated, the mask mandate was ordered.

"Preliminary assessments indicate that students who were able to attend our schools for in person instruction showed no learning loss. Our ultimate goal this year is to keep our schools open!" the Diocese said in a statement.