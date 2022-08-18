Utah COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to drop; 13 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's weekly COVID-19 case continued to fall in the latest report issued by the Utah Department of Health on Thursday.

There were 3,359 new cases recorded in the state during the previous 7 days, over 1,000 cases fewer than last week. In addition, there were 13 new deaths in the latest report and 198 hospitalizations.

Only 25 of the 202 people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus are in the intensive care unit.

The rolling 7-day average of positive COVID tests is now at 508 a day, with a 26.2% person-to-person 7-day average positivity rate, both sharply lower over the previous week.