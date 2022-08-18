Watch Now
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to drop; 13 new deaths

Virus Outbreak Utah
Rick Bowmer/AP
Clay Harris receives a COVID-19 test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department
Virus Outbreak Utah
Posted at 1:50 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 15:50:05-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's weekly COVID-19 case continued to fall in the latest report issued by the Utah Department of Health on Thursday.

There were 3,359 new cases recorded in the state during the previous 7 days, over 1,000 cases fewer than last week. In addition, there were 13 new deaths in the latest report and 198 hospitalizations.

Only 25 of the 202 people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus are in the intensive care unit.

The rolling 7-day average of positive COVID tests is now at 508 a day, with a 26.2% person-to-person 7-day average positivity rate, both sharply lower over the previous week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707