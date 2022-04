SALT LAKE CITY — COVID-19 cases in Utah rose over the past week, with the state reporting 1,695 new cases and seven additional deaths on Thursday.

Two weeks ago, the state reported just 740 new COVID cases.

In addition, 59 more people have been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The Utah Department of Health reported a rolling 7-day average of positive COVID tests at 260 a day, with an 8.7% person-to-person 7-day average positivity rate.