Utah COVID cases surge to early 2021 levels Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows a massive surge of 873 new cases, the most single-day count since early 2021, and four additional deaths. In addition, the 295 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is the highest it's been since February.

Data shows the surge is almost entirely connected to unvaccinated people in the state.

"In Utah, more than 1.6 million Utahns have had at least one dose and 1.4 million are fully vaccinated. Nearly all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are now among those who have chosen to not get vaccinated," the Department of Health wrote.

ICUs at Utah hospitals are at 81.5% capacity as healthcare workers attempt to deal with the rise in cases. If capacity hits 85%, officials say the state will be out of staffed ICU beds.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 622 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.4% and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.3%.

To date, 2,963,291 vaccines have been administered in the state.

With four additional deaths Wednesday, Utah's stands at 2,424: