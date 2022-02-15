Watch
Utah COVID hospitalizations continue to fall; 27 deaths reported Tuesday

Posted at 1:15 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 15:15:55-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported just 771 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but with 27 additional deaths in the state, although three occurred before Jan. 15.

There are currently 529 people in Utah hospitalized with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,384 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 29%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 17.1%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 108 of them, including 45 cases in children ages 5-10, 30 cases in children ages 11-13, and 33 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 27 additional deaths reported Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,326:

  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake county resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, older than 85, Davis county resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Box Elder county resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake county resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
  • Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Utah county resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake county resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
  • Female, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Uintah county resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized 
  • Male, between 45-64, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Utah county resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
