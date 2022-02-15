Utah COVID hospitalizations continue to fall; 27 deaths reported Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported just 771 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but with 27 additional deaths in the state, although three occurred before Jan. 15.

There are currently 529 people in Utah hospitalized with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,384 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 29%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 17.1%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 108 of them, including 45 cases in children ages 5-10, 30 cases in children ages 11-13, and 33 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 27 additional deaths reported Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,326: