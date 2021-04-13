Utah Dept. of Health temporarily pauses J&J COVID-19 vaccine use following recommendations from FDA, CDC

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is asking vaccine providers to temporarily pause the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over concerns of potential blood clotting.

"The pause is to allow the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) time to investigate reports of a rare, treatable type of blood clots experienced by a small number of who received the vaccine," a statement from UDOH says.

Nearly 77,000 J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses have already been administered in Utah, and UDOH has received no reports of blood clotting issues from Utah patients.

More than 6.8 million J&J doses have been administered in the United States, and six people have reported blood clots.

"Even though these cases have occurred in just one out of every one-million people who have received the vaccine, and even though it will slow our efforts to vaccinate Utah residents against COVID-19, calling for this pause is the right thing to do,” said Rich Saunders, UDOH executive director, in the statement. “It’s critical the public be confident in the COVID-19 vaccines, and in order to build and maintain that confidence reports like these must be taken seriously and fully investigated to determine what role, if any, the vaccine played.”

UDOH will work closely with the FDA and the CDC to determine the next steps in handling the J&J vaccine pause.

The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are unaffected by Tuesday's announcement.

