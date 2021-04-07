Davis County opens dedicated J&J vaccine clinic in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — The Davis County Health Department is now holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Davis Conference Center in Layton.

The clinic will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to DCHD, the clinic is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people ages 18 and older.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only, and appointments can be scheduled at https://webportal.daviscountyutah.gov/App/CovidPublic/home.

The J&J COVID-19 vaccine is a single-dose vaccine, and it will be the only type of vaccine available at the Davis Conference Center clinic.

DCHD continues to offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at its drive-thru clinic at Legacy Events Center in Farmington. Pfizer vaccines are approved for people 16 and older.

