Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Davis County opens dedicated J&J vaccine clinic in Layton

items.[0].videoTitle
The Davis County Health Department is now holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Davis Conference Center in Layton.
Posted at 8:12 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 10:24:36-04

LAYTON, Utah — The Davis County Health Department is now holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Davis Conference Center in Layton.

The clinic will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to DCHD, the clinic is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people ages 18 and older.

RELATED: How some are finding vaccination appointments in days, while others wait weeks

Vaccinations are available by appointment only, and appointments can be scheduled at https://webportal.daviscountyutah.gov/App/CovidPublic/home.

The J&J COVID-19 vaccine is a single-dose vaccine, and it will be the only type of vaccine available at the Davis Conference Center clinic.

DCHD continues to offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at its drive-thru clinic at Legacy Events Center in Farmington. Pfizer vaccines are approved for people 16 and older.

RELATED: Utah counties deciding whether to continue with mask mandates past Saturday

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere