Utah Health Department reports 1,702 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 1,702 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and twelve additional deaths.
RELATED: Grand Co. School District to rely on medical data in decision to renew student mask mandate
The seven-day running average of new cases is 1,355 and the percent of positive tests is 14.2 %.
There are 566 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Of the new cases, 360 are school age children.
READ: Find the COVID-19 cases at your child's school
5,739 more people in Utah have been vaccinated since Wednesday’s report.
The newly reported deaths include:
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Emery County resident, not hospitalized
- Unknown sex, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized