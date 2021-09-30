Watch
Utah Health Department reports 1,702 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths Thursday

Rick Bowmer/AP
Parents and students hold rally at Utah State School Board Office calling for mask mandate Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The school year is days away for many kids in Utah and public health experts are worried about whether kids too young to get vaccinated will stay safe in school amid a wave of coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 1:01 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 15:01:58-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 1,702 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and twelve additional deaths.

The seven-day running average of new cases is 1,355 and the percent of positive tests is 14.2 %.

There are 566 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Of the new cases, 360 are school age children.

5,739 more people in Utah have been vaccinated since Wednesday’s report.

The newly reported deaths include:

  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Emery County resident, not hospitalized
  • Unknown sex, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized
