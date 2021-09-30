Utah Health Department reports 1,702 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 1,702 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and twelve additional deaths.

The seven-day running average of new cases is 1,355 and the percent of positive tests is 14.2 %.

There are 566 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Of the new cases, 360 are school age children.

5,739 more people in Utah have been vaccinated since Wednesday’s report.

The newly reported deaths include:

