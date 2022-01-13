Utah legislature to consider pausing school test-to-stay protocols

SALT LAKE CITY — As more and more Utah schools begin Test to Stay protocols to keep students in class, state lawmakers are considering pausing the program altogether.

A spokesperson for House Speaker Brad Wilson confirmed to FOX 13 that a possible legislative approach to pausing the protocols is being discussed, although no other details were made available.

The current omicron spike in Utah has caused the number of schools in the protocol to skyrocket, with the number of positive tests among students reaching the hundreds at some schools.

By state law, Test to Stay protocols can be used when a school meets the following criteria:

Schools with 1,500 or more students have 2% of their students test positive for COVID-19

Schools with fewer than 1,500 students have 30 students test positive for COVID-19

If a student tests negative for COVID-19 and has no symptoms, they may continue in-person learning. While students who test positive with the virus, must remain at home and isolate.

Because of the large number of schools expected to go under the protocols, officials are concerned over the amount of tests available. A spokesperson with the Granite School District said they were barely limping along when it came to tests.

Along with ending or pausing Test-to-Stay protocols, Wilson said Wednesday that lawmakers were considering legislation to overturn Salt Lake County's mask mandate. The County Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to keep the mandate in place.