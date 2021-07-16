Utah nears 700 daily COVID cases Friday; 4 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 669 confirmed cases and four additional deaths.

To date, 2,938,074 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,852,401 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 522 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.8%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.3%.

281 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With four additional deaths Friday, Utah's stands at 2,413: