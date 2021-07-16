Utah nears 700 daily COVID cases Friday; 4 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 669 confirmed cases and four additional deaths.
To date, 2,938,074 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,852,401 people have been tested.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 522 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.8%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.3%.
281 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
With four additional deaths Friday, Utah's stands at 2,413:
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, resident of a long-term care facility
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death