Utah nears 9 percent positivity rate; 3 new COVID deaths reported

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Tuesday shows an increase of 249 confirmed cases and three additional deaths.

To date, 2,795,377 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,766,119 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 295 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 5.6%.

159 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With three additional deaths Tuesday, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,333: