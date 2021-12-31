Utah on track to set record number of daily COVID cases

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health says preliminary COVID numbers for December 31 put estimated cases at 4,700, on track to match or break the state's record for daily cases.

The previous record case count was 4,706 on Dec. 30, 2020.

While we no longer report official #COVID-19 data on holidays and weekends, a look at today’s preliminary, unofficial data show about 4,700 new cases. 1/5 — Utah Dept. of Health (@UtahDepOfHealth) December 31, 2021

Officials are urging Utahns to get vaccinated and boosted to stem the record-breaking rise of cases, largely fueled by the omicron variant.

If you haven’t been vaccinated or received your booster dose, it’s critical to do so now. To find a vaccination site visit https://t.co/6bfsY55dZt 3/5 — Utah Dept. of Health (@UtahDepOfHealth) December 31, 2021

Anyone experiencing COVID symptoms, which include a sore throat, fatigue, and loss of taste or smell, should be tested immediately.

If you have ANY symptoms, get tested immediately. If you test positive, stay home and away from others. To find a testing location visit https://t.co/Il3D4IJe3s 4/5 — Utah Dept. of Health (@UtahDepOfHealth) December 31, 2021

UDOH is urging anyone attending a gathering this weekend to wear a mask to protect others from potentially becoming infected.

Those with positive tests should stay home and isolate from other people.

