Utah on track to set record number of daily COVID cases

Edward Jenner|Pexels
COVID photo
Posted at 1:34 PM, Dec 31, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health says preliminary COVID numbers for December 31 put estimated cases at 4,700, on track to match or break the state's record for daily cases.

The previous record case count was 4,706 on Dec. 30, 2020.

Officials are urging Utahns to get vaccinated and boosted to stem the record-breaking rise of cases, largely fueled by the omicron variant.

Anyone experiencing COVID symptoms, which include a sore throat, fatigue, and loss of taste or smell, should be tested immediately.

UDOH is urging anyone attending a gathering this weekend to wear a mask to protect others from potentially becoming infected.

Those with positive tests should stay home and isolate from other people.

Testing sites can be found here.

Vaccination sites can be found here.

