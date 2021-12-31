Get boosted or get COVID, warns SLCo health director

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah saw the most COVID cases in a single day on December 30, with over 2000 in Salt Lake County and nearly 5000 statewide, prompting the Director of Salt Lake County's Health Department to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted—or get COVID.

"You aren't protected if you aren't boosted," said Dr. Angela Dunn, who was formerly the state's epidemiologist.

Yesterday we had the most #COVID cases in a single day ever. Over 2000 in #SLCo and nearly 5000 in #Utah. 63.7% >5yrs in SLCo have been vaccinated. Only 35% of eligible have been boosted. You aren't protected if you aren't boosted. Get vaccinated on 1/1/21 with @SaltLakeHealth. pic.twitter.com/0yfYaqfoNI — Dr. Angela Dunn (@DrAngelaCDunn) December 31, 2021

She also warned people who aren't vaccinated that if they attend large gatherings without a mask, they can expect to get COVID, given the high rates of transmission from the omicron variant.

If you are vaccinated and boosted, enjoy NYE and the Rose Bowl with others who are vaccinated and boosted. If you aren't, you can minimize your risk by avoiding large gatherings and wearing a mask - or you can expect to get infected with #COVID19. — Dr. Angela Dunn (@DrAngelaCDunn) December 31, 2021

Information about where to get vaccinated, boosted, and tested for COVID can be found here.

