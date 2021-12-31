Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Get boosted or get COVID, warns SLCo health director

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
Angela Dunn
Posted at 11:22 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 13:22:59-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah saw the most COVID cases in a single day on December 30, with over 2000 in Salt Lake County and nearly 5000 statewide, prompting the Director of Salt Lake County's Health Department to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted—or get COVID.

"You aren't protected if you aren't boosted," said Dr. Angela Dunn, who was formerly the state's epidemiologist.

READ: Angela Dunn to leave state job to lead SLCo health department

She also warned people who aren't vaccinated that if they attend large gatherings without a mask, they can expect to get COVID, given the high rates of transmission from the omicron variant.

Information about where to get vaccinated, boosted, and tested for COVID can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere