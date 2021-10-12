Utah passes 3,000 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday; state adds 4,366 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah topped 3,000 COVID-related deaths Tuesday as the state announced 31 new deaths and 4,366 cases over the last four days.

Friday, Oct. 8 - 1,244 cases

Saturday, Oct. 9 - 860

Sunday, Oct. 10 - 1,221

Monday, Oct. 11 - 1,101

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,399 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.4%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 924 of them, including 481 cases in children ages 5-10, 203 cases in children ages 11-13, and 240 cases in children ages 14-18.

598 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With 31 additional deaths reported Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,025: