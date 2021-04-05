Watch
Utah positivity rates continue to rise; 173 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday

Ginnette Riquelme/AP
A nurse shows an elderly man a syringe prepared with dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 15:17:26-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 173 new COVID-19 cases Monday with one additional death.

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" now stands at 7.1, a number that continues to rise over the past week.

Last Wednesday, the percent of positivity stood at 6.7 percent.

As of Monday, 1,498,039 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 121 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

With the addition of Monday's death, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,133:

  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
