Utah recommends COVID booster for children 12-17

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health is urging booster shots for children between the ages of 12 and 15, following the announcement on Wednesday from the CDC that recommends the use of Pfizer booster doses to stem the surge of COVID cases.

READ: CDC director signs off on Pfizer's COVID-19 booster for children as young as 12

This means that children aged 12-17 can receive a booster, as the CDC previously recommended that older teens receive the shot.

UDOH is urging all vaccine providers to begin offering the booster doses immediately to children in this age group. Booster doses can be taken at least five months after the last vaccine dose was received, down from six months as previously recommended by the CDC.

“The Omicron variant has had a swift and substantial impact on cases here in Utah,” said Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist for the UDOH. A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to significantly reduce the chance of developing severe disease or being hospitalized with COVID-19.

"These vaccines are some of the most studied in human history and data shows the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks. I encourage all Utahns to get a boost as soon as they are eligible and parents should take advantage of this expanded recommendation to protect their kids.”

Earlier this week, the CDC also approved the use of a third primary dose for children as young as five years old who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

Go here to find vaccination locations throughout Utah.

