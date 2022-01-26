Utah records 18 COVID deaths Wednesday; 7,493 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported an additional 7,943 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with an additional 18 deaths.

Overall, 776 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 8,478 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 46.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 30.6%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 1,064 of them, including 472 cases in children ages 5-10, 263 cases in children ages 11-13, and 329 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 18 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,091: