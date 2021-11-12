Utah records 22 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,842 additional cases Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 3,842 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with 22 additional deaths. The Utah Department of Health did not report data Thursday due to the Veterans Day holiday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,568 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 17.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.2%.

538 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 892 of them, including 468 cases in children ages 5-10, 196 cases in children ages 11-13, and 228 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 22 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,325: