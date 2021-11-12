Watch
Utah records 22 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,842 additional cases Friday

Jeff Renfroe/File
Posted at 12:59 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 14:59:11-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 3,842 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with 22 additional deaths. The Utah Department of Health did not report data Thursday due to the Veterans Day holiday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,568 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 17.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.2%.

538 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 892 of them, including 468 cases in children ages 5-10, 196 cases in children ages 11-13, and 228 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 22 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,325:

  1. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
  2. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  3. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
  4. Male, between 65-84, Grand County resident, long-term care facility resident
  5. Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
  14. Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  20. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  22. Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
