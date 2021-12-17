Utah reports 1,017 daily COVID-19 cases Friday; 7 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,017 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with seven additional deaths.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,006 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.2%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.1%.
511 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 157 of them, including 89 cases in children ages 5-10, 26 cases in children ages 11-13, and 42 cases in children ages 14-18.
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."
With seven additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,704:
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized