Utah reports 1,017 daily COVID-19 cases Friday; 7 new deaths

Amr Nabil/AP
Saudi health worker, Wedad Modaifen collects a swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at drive-through testing center, at King Abdulaziz University in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
COVID-19 test
Posted at 12:49 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 14:49:21-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,017 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with seven additional deaths.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,006 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.2%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.1%.

511 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 157 of them, including 89 cases in children ages 5-10, 26 cases in children ages 11-13, and 42 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With seven additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,704:

  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
