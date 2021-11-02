Utah reports 1,250 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 11 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,250 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state's total of positive cases to 554, 311. Eleven additional people have died since Monday.

This places Utah among the top ten states in the country with the most new cases per one million people.

School-aged children account for 242 of today's newly announced cases, with 129 cases in children ages 5-10, 56 cases in children ages 11-13, and 57 cases in children ages 14-17 since yesterday.

An additional 12,056 vaccines were administered on Tuesday for a total number of 3,771,087 since the pandemic began.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,452 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 17.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.5%.

There are 532 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 24 ,226.

Utah is reporting 11 new deaths on Tuesday, bring the state's total to 3,248. These deaths include the following: