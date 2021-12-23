Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 1,289 daily COVID-19 cases Thursday; 5 new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, seniors have their temperatures taken before receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19
Posted at 1:11 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 15:11:12-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,289 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with five additional deaths, although one occurred before Dec. 1.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,005 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.8%.

458 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 152 of them, including 58 cases in children ages 5-10, 29 cases in children ages 11-13, and 65 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With five additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,754:

  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-45, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707