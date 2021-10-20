Utah reports 1,410 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 11 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah department of health on Wednesday reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and 11 new deaths.
The health department reported, school-aged children account for 308 of today's newly announced cases.
- 148 cases in children ages 5-10
- 70 cases in children ages 11-13
- 90 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,223 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.1%.
The health department reported there are 534 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah,
11 new deaths were reported:
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Garfield County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death