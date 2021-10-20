Watch
Utah reports 1,410 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 11 new deaths

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 1:26 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 15:26:42-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah department of health on Wednesday reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and 11 new deaths.

The health department reported, school-aged children account for 308 of today's newly announced cases. 

  • 148 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 70 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 90 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,223 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.1%.

The health department reported there are 534 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah,

11 new deaths were reported:

  1. Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Garfield County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
