Utah reports 1,410 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 11 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah department of health on Wednesday reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and 11 new deaths.

The health department reported, school-aged children account for 308 of today's newly announced cases.

148 cases in children ages 5-10

70 cases in children ages 11-13

90 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,223 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.1%.

The health department reported there are 534 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah,

11 new deaths were reported: