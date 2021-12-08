Utah reports 1,423 new COVID cases Wednesday; 16 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday announced 1,423 new confirmed COVID cases and 16 new deaths since the day before.

The health department reported that school-aged children accounted for 240 of the newly announced cases.

126 cases in children ages 5-10

46 cases in children ages 11-13

68 cases in children ages 14-17

Additionally, 19,764 doses of vaccine had been administered since the previous day.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,416 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.4%.

The health department reported, there were 521 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The case statistics for the 16 newly announced deaths are as follows: