Utah reports 1,423 new COVID cases Wednesday; 16 new deaths

AP Photo/Jerome Delay
Medical scientist Melva Mlambo, works in sequencing COVID-19 omicron samples at the Ndlovu Research Center in Elandsdoorn, South Africa Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. The centre ls part of the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa, which discovered the omicron variant.
Posted at 1:04 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 15:04:55-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday announced 1,423 new confirmed COVID cases and 16 new deaths since the day before.

The health department reported that school-aged children accounted for 240 of the newly announced cases.

  • 126 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 46 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 68 cases in children ages 14-17

Additionally, 19,764 doses of vaccine had been administered since the previous day.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,416 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.4%.

The health department reported, there were 521 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The case statistics for the 16 newly announced deaths are as follows:

  1. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death  ***not a minor
  5. Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 25-44, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Female, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
