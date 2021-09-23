Utah reports 1,598 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health is reporting 1,598 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday and 19 additional deaths, though four of those occurred before September 1. The total number of positive cases in the state is now nearly 500,000.

School-aged children account for 371 of today's newly announced cases, with 147 cases in children ages 5-10, 76 cases in children ages 11-13, and 148 cases in children ages 14-17 since yesterday.

An additional 5,826 doses were administered today since yesterday, bringing that total to 3,411,342.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, over 7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and have a 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

An additional 11,908 people were tested since yesterday for a statewide total of 3,394,580 people tested since the pandemic began.

An increase of 20,466 tests were given since yesterday for a total of 6,101,384 tests.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,401 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.9%.

There are 562 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 21,676.

Utah will report 2,860 total deaths, which is 19 new deaths since yesterday. Four of those deaths occurred before 9/1/2021.