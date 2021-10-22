Utah reports 1,619 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 10 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 1,619 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and 10 additional deaths.

The health department reported school-aged children account for 329 of today's newly announced cases.

177 cases in children ages 5-10

78 cases in children ages 11-13

74 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,397 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.4%.

There are 530 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

10 additional deaths were reported Friday: