Utah reports 1,619 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 10 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 1,619 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and 10 additional deaths.
The health department reported school-aged children account for 329 of today's newly announced cases.
- 177 cases in children ages 5-10
- 78 cases in children ages 11-13
- 74 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,397 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.4%.
There are 530 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
10 additional deaths were reported Friday:
- Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident