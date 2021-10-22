Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 1,619 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 10 new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Rule
Posted at 1:12 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 15:12:27-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 1,619 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and 10 additional deaths.

The health department reported school-aged children account for 329 of today's newly announced cases. 

  • 177 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 78 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 74 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,397 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.4%.

There are 530 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

10 additional deaths were reported Friday:

  1. Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident
  3. Female, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  5. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  6. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  7. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707