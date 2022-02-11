Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 1,791 new COVID-19 cases; 11 new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Kaden D. Pitt/AP
In this photo provided by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Blaine Woodcock, a critical care nurse, provides care to a COVID-positive patient during the COVID-19 response operations
COVID Hospital
Posted at 1:07 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 15:07:49-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,791 new COVID-19 cases Friday along with an additional 11 deaths in the state.

There are currently 634 people in Utah hospitalized with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,811 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 32.8%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 19.1%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 243 of them, including 109 cases in children ages 5-10, 47 cases in children ages 11-13, and 87 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 11 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,261:

  • Female, older than 85, Washington County, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707