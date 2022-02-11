Utah reports 1,791 new COVID-19 cases; 11 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,791 new COVID-19 cases Friday along with an additional 11 deaths in the state.

There are currently 634 people in Utah hospitalized with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,811 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 32.8%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 19.1%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 243 of them, including 109 cases in children ages 5-10, 47 cases in children ages 11-13, and 87 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 11 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,261: