Utah reports 1,885 new COVID cases Wednesday; 11 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,885 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with an 11 additional deaths, although three of the deaths occurred prior to Sept. 1.

LIVE DATA: Find the COVID-19 cases at your child's school

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,677 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.9%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 416 of them, including 188 cases in children ages 5-10, 99 cases in children ages 11-13, and 129 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

570 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With 11 additional deaths Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,764: