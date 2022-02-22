Watch
Utah reports 13 new COVID deaths, 2,068 cases following holiday weekend

Posted at 1:09 PM, Feb 22, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Following the long holiday weekend, the Utah Department of Health reported 2,068 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and 13 additional deaths; however, one of the deaths occurred before Jan. 22.

  • FRIDAY - 848 cases
  • SATURDAY - 566
  • SUNDAY - 379
  • MONDAY - 318

There are 415 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 797 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 21.2%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 12.6%.

School-aged children accounted for 249 of Tuesday's newly announced cases, with 121 cases in children ages 5-10, 42 cases in children ages 11-13, and 86 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 13 additional deaths reported Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,372:

  • Male, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized
