Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 131 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 110 hospitalized

COVID Hospital
Kyle Green/AP
Medical professionals pronate a 39 year old unvaccinated COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
COVID Hospital
Posted at 1:10 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 15:10:13-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 131 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths, although 17 occurred before Feb. 22.

There are 110 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 127 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.7%.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 21.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people."

With 22 additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,702:

  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male,between 65-84, Carbon County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death 
  • Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time 
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death 
  • Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death 
  • Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death 
  • Male, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Juab County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death 
  • Male, between 25-44, Carbon County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death 
  • Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death 
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death 
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death 
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707