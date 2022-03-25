Utah reports 131 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 110 hospitalized

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 131 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths, although 17 occurred before Feb. 22.
There are 110 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 127 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.7%.
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 21.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people."
With 22 additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,702:
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male,between 65-84, Carbon County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Juab County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Carbon County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death