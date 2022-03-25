Utah reports 131 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 110 hospitalized

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 131 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths, although 17 occurred before Feb. 22.

There are 110 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 127 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.7%.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 21.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people."

With 22 additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,702: