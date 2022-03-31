Utah reports 140 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health is reporting 140 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Thursday; the only reported death occurred prior to February 28.

School-aged children account for 12 of Thursday's cases, with six cases in children ages 5-10, two cases in children ages 11-13, and four cases in children ages 14-17 since Wednesday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 2.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 1.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 111 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.9%.

There are 93 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 34,034.

Utah is reporting 4,714 total deaths on Thursday, the same number as Wednesday, but there is one newly reported death and one death originally reported on February 9 has been retracted.

The retracted death is of a male between 65-84 who was a Sevier County resident.

Thursday's reported death is of a male between 65-84, a Washington County resident, who was hospitalized at the time of his death.

