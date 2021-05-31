Watch
Utah reports 143 new COVID-19 cases Monday; 1 new death

Sam Metz/AP
Members of the National Guard offer coronavirus vaccines at a mobile vaccination clinic
Posted at 12:29 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 14:31:54-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 reported 143 new cases Monday and one additional death that occurred before May 1.

According to the state, 2,594,156 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 2,691,819 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 224 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.9%.

131 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With one additional death reported Monday, Utah's death toll remains at 2,302:

  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
