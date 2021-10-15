Utah reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths Friday: 1,493 additional cases

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,493 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with 17 additional deaths.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,288 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.4%.
559 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 12.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."
Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 287 of them, including 158 cases in children ages 5-10, 61 cases in children ages 11-13, and 68 cases in children ages 14-18.
With 17 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,067:
- Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death