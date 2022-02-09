Utah reports 2,062 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 15 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 2,062 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths.

There are 677 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 2,173 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 34.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 20.2%.

School-aged children accounted for 290 of Wednesday's newly announced cases, with 134 cases in children ages 5-10, 56 cases in children ages 11-13, and 100 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 15 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,237: