Utah reports 2,062 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 15 new deaths

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - A patient waits to be called for a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot outside a pharmacy in a grocery store, on Nov. 3, 2021, in downtown Denver. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 1:04 PM, Feb 09, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 2,062 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths.

There are 677 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 2,173 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 34.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 20.2%.

School-aged children accounted for 290 of Wednesday's newly announced cases, with 134 cases in children ages 5-10, 56 cases in children ages 11-13, and 100 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 15 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,237:

  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 15-24, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
