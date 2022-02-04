Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 2,808 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 13 more deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
covid frontline
Posted at 1:56 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 15:56:51-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 2,808 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with 13 additional deaths.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 3,295 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 40.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 24.9%.

782 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 362 of them, including 172 cases in children ages 5-10, 81 cases in children ages 11-13, and 109 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 13 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,173:

  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death 
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707