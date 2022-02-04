Utah reports 2,808 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 13 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 2,808 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with 13 additional deaths.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 3,295 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 40.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 24.9%.

782 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 362 of them, including 172 cases in children ages 5-10, 81 cases in children ages 11-13, and 109 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 13 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,173: