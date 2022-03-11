Utah reports 21 COVID deaths Friday; 244 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 244 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths, although nine occurred before Feb. 11.
There are 212 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 194 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.7%.
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people."
With 21 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,539:
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Wayne County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Wasatch County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Utah County, hospitalized at time of death