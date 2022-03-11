Utah reports 21 COVID deaths Friday; 244 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 244 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths, although nine occurred before Feb. 11.

There are 212 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 194 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.7%.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people."

With 21 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,539: