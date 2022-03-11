Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 21 COVID deaths Friday; 244 new cases

Idaho COVID
AP Photo/Kyle Green, File
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Jack Kingsley R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho.
Idaho COVID
Posted at 1:49 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 15:49:56-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 244 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths, although nine occurred before Feb. 11.

There are 212 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 194 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.7%.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people."

With 21 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,539:

  • Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Wayne County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Wasatch County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Utah County, hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707