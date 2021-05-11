Utah reports 224 more COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Tuesday shows an increase of 224 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 400,783—and 11 additional deaths, though eight of those occurred last month.
A total of 2,327,153 vaccines have now been administered in Utah, an increase of 11,284 since Monday.
2,610,541 people in Utah have been tested for the disease.
The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 327 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.6%.
142 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
2,236 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The 11 deaths reported Tuesday are:
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
Eight of the 11 deaths in Tuesday's report occurred before April 11.