Utah reports 224 more COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Tuesday shows an increase of 224 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 400,783—and 11 additional deaths, though eight of those occurred last month.

A total of 2,327,153 vaccines have now been administered in Utah, an increase of 11,284 since Monday.

2,610,541 people in Utah have been tested for the disease.

The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 327 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.6%.

142 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,236 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The 11 deaths reported Tuesday are:

Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Eight of the 11 deaths in Tuesday's report occurred before April 11.