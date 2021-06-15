Utah reports 237 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; no new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Tuesday shows an increase of 237 confirmed cases and no additional deaths.

So far, 2,751,008 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,743,511 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 274 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.2%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.7%.

153 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With no additional deaths Tuesday, Utah's death toll remains at 2,323.