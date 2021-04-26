Watch
Utah reports 246 more COVID-19 cases, one additional death Monday

Posted at 12:51 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 14:51:56-04

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Monday shows an increase of 246 cases—bringing the state's total to 395,677—and one new death.

So far, 2,053,317 total vaccines have been administered in Utah.

2,533,517 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 389 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.0%.

156 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,183 people in Utah have died of COVID-10. The death announced Monday is a Salt Lake County man in the 65-84 age group. He was hospitalized at the time of his death.

