Utah reports 254 new COVID-19 cases Monday; 2 new deaths

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2021 file photo, drivers with a vaccine appointment enter a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jun 28, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Monday shows an increase of 254 confirmed cases and two additional deaths.

So far, 2,846,668 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,786,992 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 348 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 9.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 6.4%.

220 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With two additional deaths Monday, Utah's stands at 2,365:

  • Female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
