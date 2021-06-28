Utah reports 254 new COVID-19 cases Monday; 2 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Monday shows an increase of 254 confirmed cases and two additional deaths.

So far, 2,846,668 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,786,992 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 348 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 9.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 6.4%.

220 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With two additional deaths Monday, Utah's stands at 2,365: