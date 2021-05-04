Utah reports 259 more COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Tuesday shows an increase of 259 cases—bringing the state's total to 398,499—and 13 additional deaths.

2,204,824 vaccines have now been administered in Utah, an increase of 19,965 since Monday.

So far, 2,574,992 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 358 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.

143 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,217 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The 13 deaths announced Tuesday are:

Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Ten of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred before April 1.