Utah reports 268 COVID-19 cases Wednesday; no additional deaths

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Licensed Vocational Nurses prepare Pfizer vaccines at a school-based vaccination clinic where students 12 and older will receive the COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 12:50 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 14:51:36-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 268 confirmed cases and no additional deaths.

So far, 2,542,470 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,542,470 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 239 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.8%.

145 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With no additional deaths Wednesday, Utah's death toll remains at 2,292.

