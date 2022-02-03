Utah reports 3,482 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; 10 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,482 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths, although two of the deaths occurred before Jan. 1.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 3,774 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 41.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 25.4%.

School-aged children accounted for 455 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 208 cases in children ages 5-10, 108 cases in children ages 11-13, and 139 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

There are 787 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

With 10 additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,160: