Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 3,482 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; 10 new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Dwyer/AP
FILE - Protective masks hang in a decontamination unit
Virus Outbreak Foreign Nurses
Posted at 1:30 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 15:30:30-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,482 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths, although two of the deaths occurred before Jan. 1.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 3,774 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 41.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 25.4%.

School-aged children accounted for 455 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 208 cases in children ages 5-10, 108 cases in children ages 11-13, and 139 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

There are 787 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

With 10 additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,160:

  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707