Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 300 COVID-19 cases Friday; 10 additional deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Oliver Comfort, 12, gets a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine children
Posted at 1:52 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 16:02:12-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 300 confirmed cases and 10 additional deaths, although nine of them occurred before April 21.

WATCH: Two Salt Lake City hospitals 'busier than ever'

So far, 2,482,804 vaccines have been administered in the state, while 2,658,131 people have been tested in Utah.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 284 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.

136 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Utah's death toll now stands at 2,289 with the following deaths reported Friday:

5 Females:

  • between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

5 Males:

  • between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707