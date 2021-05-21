Utah reports 300 COVID-19 cases Friday; 10 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 300 confirmed cases and 10 additional deaths, although nine of them occurred before April 21.

So far, 2,482,804 vaccines have been administered in the state, while 2,658,131 people have been tested in Utah.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 284 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.

136 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Utah's death toll now stands at 2,289 with the following deaths reported Friday:

5 Females:



between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

5 Males:

